New details reveal the ferry involved in the tragic Mumbai collision exceeded its passenger limit and lacked adequate life jackets, raising safety concerns.

The tragic collision between a ferry and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast has taken a grim turn, as new revelations highlight overcrowding and inadequate safety measures on the ill-fated boat.

According to reports, the ferry involved in the accident had a capacity of 90 passengers but was carrying 111 people at the time of the collision. Moreover, the vessel reportedly had only around 90 life jackets onboard, leaving several passengers without access to crucial safety gear during the emergency.

Sources have suggested that adherence to proper safety regulations could have significantly mitigated the loss of lives in the incident. The tragedy, which claimed 13 lives, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, has raised concerns about safety compliance in passenger ferries operating in the region.

Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter and is collecting information from the Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB). Authorities are expected to examine whether the ferry operator violated safety norms by exceeding passenger capacity and failing to provide adequate life-saving equipment.

The incident unfolded when a Navy vessel, reportedly conducting engine trials, collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' en route to Elephanta Island.

A total of 105 people were rescued from both the Neelkamal ferry and the Navy ship. The injured were taken to various hospitals, including the JJ Hospital, GT Hospital, SSG Hospital, and private facilities for treatment. Tragically, 13 people lost their lives in the accident.

Casualties and treatment details:

JJ Hospital: 56 people were admitted, and after receiving initial medical attention, they were sent home.

INHS Sanjivani, Karanja: 13 people were treated, with 10 declared dead, while 3 were discharged after receiving medical care. One person continues to receive treatment at INHS Hospital.

St. George's Hospital: 10 people were admitted, with 7 of them discharged after treatment. Three people are in critical condition.

INHS Ashwini: 2 individuals are in critical condition.

Ongoing Search: Navy and other rescue agencies continue to search for additional victims in the accident site.

The search operation continues for two missing passengers: Hansraj Bhati (43) and Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan (7). Assistance from the Navy and Coast Guard remains ongoing to locate the missing individuals.