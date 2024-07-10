The unattended trailer rolled down 20 metres, hitting eight vehicles and causing minor injuries

The vehicles that were damaged in the incident on Monday morning

Listen to this article Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash x 00:00

A film producer and several others were luckily saved in a horrific incident after a parked trailer loaded with girders rolled down about 20 meters and hit around eight vehicles in Andheri West on Monday morning. The trailer driver told the police that he had parked the trailer, engaged the hand brake, and left it unattended when it suddenly started rolling down.

The film producer, identified as Sasha John was on her way to work when the incident occurred. The Amboli police registered an FIR against the trailer driver, Ramprasad Yadav, and released him after issuing a notice. Sasha said, “A few people received minor injuries in this incident. Luckily, I was saved and didn’t get any injuries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer loaded with girder

“Many witnesses said the driver was not in the trailer, but some saw him in the driver’s seat,” Sasha added. According to police officials, the incident occurred around 11.30 am on 90 Feet Road near Infinity Mall in Andheri West.

Sachin Jadhav, an auto driver, said, “I was driving in this lane when the trailer hit my auto. I jumped from the moving auto to save my life.” Another auto driver, Naseer Khan, said, “My auto tipped over after the trailer hit it from behind. Local people helped me get out. Luckily, the trailer didn’t run over me.”

Jeeshan Khan, another auto driver, said, “I was with passengers when suddenly 2-3 vehicles hit my auto. We were saved because a car behind my auto slowed down the trailer.” The complaint was registered by Sonu Shrivastava, whose car was hit by the trailer. Shrivastava told Midday, “I was on my way to work when a reversing trailer hit my car from behind.”

PSI Khitijkumar Koge of Amboli police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the trailer driver for negligence and served him a notice to appear for the investigation. We are checking all possible CCTV cameras to determine if the driver was in the trailer during the incident.”