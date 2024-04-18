Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown in Reay Road area, no casualties reported

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.40 am

A major fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, the civic body said.

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.40 am, the BMC said.

"The fire is confined to a single storey godown," the civic body said.

Twelve fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to douse the blaze, the BMC said.

Local civic ward staff, Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel and ambulance also reached the spot.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the officials said.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Girgaon area of Mumbai late on Tuesday night, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the Girgaon building fire incident, they said.

According to BMC officials, the fire broke out on the 8th floor of the Pankaj Heights Building at Sikka Nagar in Mumbai's Girgaon area, reported ANI.

"No injuries were reported," they said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze as residents evacuated the Girgaon building, reported ANI.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, and the situation has been brought under control, they added.

In another incident, at least 14 persons, including a child and some senior citizens, sustained burn injuries when they rushed out of their flats in panic after a fire erupted in the metre cabin of an eight-storey building in Malad on Tuesday, an official said, reported PTI.

The blaze broke out in the cabin situated under the staircase at the entrance of Girnar Galaxy building in Sundar Nagar around 9.48 am, the official said, reported PTI.

Though the blaze was put out in less than 10 minutes, 14 persons sustained injuries when they tried to leave the premises, he said.

"People sustained burns as they tried to leave the building when they found out about the fire. There wouldn't have been any injuries if they had waited inside their homes for the fire brigade to evacuate them safely," Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said, reported PTI.

The injured persons included five senior citizens and a child, another official said.

A short circuit could have triggered the fire, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)