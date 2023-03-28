Mumbai: First G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meeting commences

Union commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal welcomed all 70 delegates who converged for the meet in Mumbai. Regional groupings and international organizations will engage in deliberations to accelerate global trade and investments

G20 Logo. File Pic

The first Trade and Investment Working Group meeting under India's G20 presidency has began in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The aim of India's G20 Presidency is to build a shared understanding of the challenges being faced in accelerating global trade and investment, and how existing opportunities can be harnessed to formulate human-centric concrete outcomes and deliverables.

The deliberations during the three-day meeting will facilitate cooperation on trade and investment in view of India's G20 Presidency priorities.

Day 1 of the meeting will begin with a seminar where delegates will deliberate and provide solutions to mitigate the growing trade finance gap.

Notably, today also marks a half-century of G20 meets with three more meets commencing in Mumbai, Vizag and Ramnagar.

So far under India's G20 Presidency which assumed on December 1, 2022, two Ministerial, one Sherpa, 23 Working Groups, 20 Engagement Groups, and one Curtain Raiser were held, leaving aside about 30 University Connect and dozens of Janbhagidari events that were held.

