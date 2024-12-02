Mumbai: Fishing vessel collides with Navy submarine, 2 crew members dead; FIR registered

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 December,2024 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The police have summoned the owner of the ship to identify the helmsman; the incident occurred on November 28, when an Indian Navy submarine allegedly collided with a fishing vessel

The Yellow Gate police station registered an FIR against the helmsman (Tandel) of a fishing vessel after it collided with a navy submarine, resulting in the deaths of two crew members.


The police have summoned the owner of the ship to identify the helmsman. "It is suspected that the vessel was speeding, which is why we have registered an FIR and called the owner for questioning. Further investigation is ongoing," said the police from the Yellow Gate police station.


The incident occurred on November 28, when an Indian Navy submarine allegedly collided with a fishing vessel. "After the collision, 13 crew members of the Navy ship fell into the sea. While 11 were rescued on the spot, 2 members went missing," the police said.


On November 30, the bodies of the missing crew members were recovered from the deep sea. The police identified the two individuals as Karpur Bahera (24) and Janith Jeremy (30). "Both were crew members of the submarine, and an ADR has been registered. Following the procedure, an FIR has been filed against the fishing vessel under Section 106 (death by negligence), and further investigation is ongoing," the police added.

