Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast

Updated on: 30 November,2023 05:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Of the 11 rescued, six had minor injuries and have been discharged; two with burns admitted to hospitals

Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast

MFB officials inspect the site after rescue operations

Eight people were injured after several houses collapsed following an LPG cylinder explosion in Chembur on Wednesday morning. Two of the injured, belonging to the same family, are currently under treatment. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, one of the houses in the Old Barrack area near Chembur Camp collapsed on another one, causing the cylinder blast. 


After the blast, two to three more houses collapsed. The incident occurred around 7.50 am and the structures involved were ground-plus-one-storey houses. “We are going to conduct a routine inquiry into the incident,” an MFB official said.


Meanwhile, the MFB rescued 11 people who were trapped in the houses, most of them with minor injuries. As per the disaster report, eight people were sent to the civic-run Centenary Hospital (Shatabdi) in Govandi. Of these, six were treated and discharged while Sunandana Nirbhavane, 49, and Manoj Nirbhavane, 54, are being treated for burn injuries.


Sunandana suffered 80 per cent burns and was sent to the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion for treatment while Manoj who suffered 35-40 per cent burns is being treated in the incentive care unit of a private hospital. Of those discharged, Ashok, 27; Rohit, 29; Vikash, 50; and Savita, 47, belong to the Aambore family while the other two were identified as Rahul Kamble and Parth Sing.

7.50 AM
Approx time of collapse

