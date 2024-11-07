Breaking News
Mumbai: Five-year-old boy dies after getting trapped inside car

Mumbai: Five-year-old boy dies after getting trapped inside car

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Boy, known to play inside cars near his father’s paan shop, was trapped inside for two hours before being discovered

The Honda City car in which the boy was trapped; (right) The five-year-old boy Kabir Kanojiya. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A five-year-old boy tragically died after becoming trapped in a car he was playing in on Thursday. “The little boy was trapped in the car for two hours,” said Roshan Singh, a relative of the deceased.


“He was initially playing with his father and then told his father he wanted to use the restroom. The father fell asleep inside his shop, and when he woke up, he realised his son was missing. He searched nearby cars and found Kabir unconscious inside a Honda City,” said the relative.


Kabir was taken to Veer Savarkar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police identified the boy as Kabir Kanojiya, a resident of Ramabai Nagar in the MHADA colony, Mulund East. “Kabir’s father owns a paan shop in the MHADA colony. Kabir often accompanied his father and would play in a car parked near the shop,” said a police official.


According to the police, there is a garage near the shop where Kabir used to play in one of the cars. “Around 3 pm, the boy must have entered the Honda car, got trapped inside, and couldn’t open the door from within,” the police added.

Kabir’s father, Arjun Kanojiya, noticed his son was missing and, after checking the area, looked into the car to find him unconscious. Kabir Kanojia lived with his parents and older brother in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Navghar, and was not yet attending school. The police are awaiting post-mortem results and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

mulund maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

