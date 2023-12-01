Mumbai: FOB to ease crowding at Kanjurmarg; to be ready in a month

To be ready in a month, connector between railway foot overbridges, entry-exit points to provide seamless north-south connectivity to pedestrians

Pedestrians will be able to cross the station without entering the platform

Connector between FOBs of Kanjurmarg station could ease pedestrian connectivity It will enable commuters & pedestrians coming to directly walk to other end of stn Kanjurmarg is the next intermodal hub of multiple metro lines, suburban railway

A crucial connector between two foot-over-bridges of Kanjurmarg station, expected to be ready in a month, holds the promise to ease pedestrian connectivity between the northern and southern sides. The connector is expected to absorb commuters coming from Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and LBS Road to eastern Kanjurmarg and beyond. With the Powai-Kanjurmarg-MIDC axis steadily growing as a residential and commercial hub, the connector could prove to be a crowd-buster.

The connector links the skywalk on Kanjurmarg’s southern end and its railway foot-over-bridge (FOB) to the FOB on the northern end and the station’s entry-exit point on the eastern side. The connector will enable commuters and pedestrians coming from JVLR and LBS Road to directly walk to the other end of the station without having to enter the platform. The Powai-Kanjurmarg-MIDC axis has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years with growing office spaces and residential complexes. Daily average passengers at the small but strategic Kanjurmarg station have already reached 1,00,558.

Kanjurmarg is the next intermodal hub of multiple metro lines, suburban railway and key bus stops, besides being a junction on the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road and the JVLR via Powai. Three Metro lines will be converging around Karnjurmarg station in the next few years. The Pink Line 6 will be the key connector as it passes through the entire Kanjurmarg-Powai-Lokhandwala area, the Green Line 4 between Wadala and Thane intersects Line 6 at Kanjurmarg; and the underground Aqua Line 3 also intersects Line 6 near SEEPZ. The connector at the station was proposed a few years ago to link all bridges to reduce non-travellers on the platform.

1 lakh

Average no of daily passengers at Kanjur