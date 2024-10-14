Thackeray’s son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray informed that the former CM’s visit to the hospital was a pre-planned detailed check-up and he is well; Former Maharashtra CM is expected to be discharged later today

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to Reliance Hospital x 00:00

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday for a routine health check-up related to his previous medical history.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is expected to be discharged later today, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI.

"Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Hospital for a routine check-up related to his previous medical history. He is likely to be discharged later today," sources from Shiv Sena (UBT) informed ANI.

Thackeray’s son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray informed that the former CM’s visit to the hospital was a pre-planned detailed check-up and he is well.

"This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre-planned detailed check-up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

"Let Mahayuti announce first...": Uddhav Thackeray on Maha Vikas Aghadi's CM face in Maharashtra polls

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday came lashing out at the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation, "corruption" and non-fulfilment of promises.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the MVA will announce their chief ministerial face after Mahayuti.

Notably, Mahayuti is the alliance of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). MVA on the other hand, is the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction).

Addressing a joint press conference, Uddhav Thackeray said, "BJP's condition is so bad, that they are forced to contest under the leadership of thieves and traitors...Let Mahayuti announce their CM face first then we will let you all know who is our CM face. Being in government, Mahayuti should announce their CM face first."

He also attacked the Maharashtra government over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said suspicions are raised on every action of the Shinde government.

"Whether it is the arrest of the accused in Baba Siddique's murder or encounter of Akshay Shinde (rape accused). Suspicions are being raised on every act of this govt and this is not a good thing. We are not sure who are these arrested accused. They (Maharashtra govt) are keeping tabs on our movements but are not watching the criminals," the former CM said.