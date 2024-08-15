Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen

Institute’s hygiene committee puts up prohibitory notice in ‘pure-veg’ canteen

A photo of a rat eating leftover food from a plate in the canteen

A fresh controversy has arisen at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after the institute’s hygiene committee put up a notice in one of the canteens prohibiting the entry of non-vegetarian food into a “pure-vegetarian” canteen. The notice, which has sparked widespread debate across the campus and left the students divided on the issue, was shared on social media by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a prominent students’ collective at the institute.

The notice, prominently displayed at the Amul Canteen in the IIT-B Campus, reads: “Amul Canteen is a pure-vegetarian eatery. Bringing non-vegetarian stuff even in the canteen’s dining area is strictly not allowed.”

This decision has been met with strong reactions, particularly from the APPSC, which condemned the policy as an example of “veg purism”.

Notice posted by the institute’s hygiene committee in Amul Canteen

In its social media posts, APPSC IIT Bombay criticised the notice, questioning the rationale behind such strict regulations in a canteen that lacks a properly enclosed dining area. The group posted on X, with one of the messages stating: “The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the ‘pure-vegetarians’. #UCinsecurities.”

The APPSC further expressed their concerns about the policy, saying, “This is not the first time IIT Bombay is witnessing such hegemonic behaviour. In the past, we have seen attempts to enforce a Brahmanical food culture in a space that is supposed to accommodate diverse food practices. This is an attempt to invisibilise and marginalise certain communities under the garb of hygiene and purity.”

APPSC also highlighted the broader social implications of such policies, asserting, “The idea of purity associated with vegetarian food is deeply rooted in caste hierarchies. By enforcing such rules, the administration is not only imposing food choices but also reinforcing oppressive social structures.”

Sharing photos of a rat and a dog eating leftover food from a plate in a canteen, the group posted: “Rats and dogs eating from the plates don’t bother the hygiene committee of @IITBombay. Eating non-veg food is the most unhygienic thing imaginable according to their casteist logic. The Savarnas and their notion of purity are only to exclude the DBA students from their spaces.”

This is not the first time food and canteen-related notices have stirred controversy at IIT Bombay. The issue of food choice and dietary restrictions has been a recurring point of contention, reflecting broader social and cultural debates within the campus community. The incident is reminiscent of a similar controversy last year. The institute also faced a backlash after imposing a hefty fine of R10,000 on a student who protested by sitting in the vegetarian section with non-vegetarian food.

As the debate intensifies, students and the faculty are weighing in on the implications of such policies. While some argue for the preservation of vegetarian-only spaces, others view the ban as an unnecessary imposition on personal food choices and a reflection of deeper societal divisions.

According to students, such segregated spaces have long been an unspoken rule on some campuses, with a few institutes even providing separate mess facilities for vegetarians.

A student from the campus said, “This latest incident underscores the ongoing challenges of balancing diverse dietary preferences in communal spaces, particularly in an academic setting known for its diverse and vibrant student body.”

The issue has once again become a hot topic on social media, with people both for and against the notice in the Amul Canteen sharing their views on the various social media platforms.

The institute administration has yet to comment publicly on the controversy, but the discussion is expected to continue, with various student groups likely to voice their perspectives in the coming days. When contacted, the IIT Bombay administration refused to comment on the issue.

