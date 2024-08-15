Mumbai: Game theory

Kids say board game on sustainable choices made them realise how often waste is mismanaged in real life

Teenagers try their hand at Trace the Waste at Soumyaa Shah’s residence in Malad East on Wednesday; (inset) Soumyaa Shah, 13, who found the game surprisingly interesting. Pics/Satej Shinde

Three researchers have devised a creative solution to create awareness among children and adults about waste management. In collaboration with the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the trio have launched an innovative board game called Trace the Waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

This educational game encourages players to make sustainable choices, offering a hands-on approach to learning about domestic waste management and the importance of sustainability in our daily lives.

The journey

The process of developing Trace the Waste began in 2021. After years of refinement, the creators are now proud to present a version they believe is ready for the world.

The creators of the game are Adithi Muralidhar, scientific officer at HBCSE, TIFR; Dr Anisha Malhotra-Dalvi, an associate professor with BITS Design School, Mumbai; and Amruta Jategaonkar who is currently a design researcher at the Tata Digital Private Limited, Guerilla Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd at Gurugram. According to them, the game aims to raise awareness about the realistic challenges associated with waste management and consumerism, as well as the impact of everyday choices on the environment.

“Published by the HBCSE, TIFR, Mumbai and manufactured by Cryptic Cardboard, the game is designed to be both informative and enjoyable, making it accessible to a wide audience,” said Adithi.

Teaching tool

By weaving the theme of waste management into a board game, the trio said that they aim to motivate children to learn concepts, develop skills and engage in meaningful conversations about environmental sustainability.

Adithi Muralidhar, scientific officer, HBCSE, TIFR; Dr Anisha Malhotra-Dalvi, associate professor, BITS Design School; Amruta Jategaonkar, design researcher

Adithi said, “We were driven to design a game on waste management to raise awareness and encourage action towards the Sustainable Development Goals. From its inception in 2021, crafting Trace the Waste has been a herculean journey. During this period, we navigated countless iterations and hundreds of playtesting trials, balancing theory and design to refine our vision.”

Features of the game

Trace the Waste is designed for players aged 14 and above, though even younger players aged 12-13 have found it easy to grasp. The game invites participants to explore the complexities of domestic waste management through a series of strategic decisions.

Players are dealt cards representing everyday commodities and waste, each requiring a specific form of waste management, such as reusing, recycling, or composting.

As they progress through the game, players must navigate choice-based and mandatory moves, making decisions that reflect the real-life challenges of managing waste. The objective is to manage your waste effectively while competing with other players to make the most sustainable choices. The game also has options of planting saplings/trees. At the end of the game, a player with the maximum number of trees planted and the least number of waste/ commodities cards in hand is a winner. Those who have planted the least trees and mismanaged waste throughout the game lose.

The game also includes a teacher handout with prompts to facilitate discussions on waste management, as well as an FAQ section that explains the rationale behind key moves.

Promotional activities

With the game now launched, the creators are eager to introduce Trace the Waste to schools, colleges and organisations focused on education and sustainability. They plan to conduct workshops and events where the game can serve as a tool for sparking meaningful discussions on waste management among students and adults alike.

“We believe Trace the Waste will not only educate but also inspire individuals to take responsibility for their waste management practices, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future,” said Dalvi.

As Trace the Waste reaches a broader audience, it is also expected to become an essential resource for educators and sustainability professionals seeking to instil the values of responsible waste management in the next generation.

Kidspeak

A group of school students, aged thirteen to fourteen, tried their hand at the game. They initially found it tough but became more engaged as they progressed.

Soumyaa Shah, 13, said she found the game surprisingly interesting after initially expecting it to be boring. “It’s a wonderful game that truly encouraged me to make environmentally friendly decisions throughout. It helped me make informed choices about managing waste systematically and inspired me to plant more trees to win. Following the information in the booklet and pamphlets in the box I could not only understand the game but also managed to explain it to my friends. The game also provided valuable knowledge about sustainability and its impact on our lives.”

Rashi Gandhi, 14, added, “At first, I found it difficult to understand, but the information pamphlets explained everything clearly. By following the steps, I was able to figure out the game and develop strategies accordingly. The cards represent different types of domestic waste we encounter in our daily lives, and through the game, we learn how to manage this waste effectively. It also made me realise how we often mismanage waste in real life, like not segregating or composting properly. I think the game serves as an eye-opener, reminding us to make better choices in waste management.”