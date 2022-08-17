Breaking News
Mumbai: Gas leaks from pipeline in Kandivali

Updated on: 17 August,2022 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday evening, a gas leak was reported from a pipeline following a rupture in Kandivali, triggering panic among local residents. There was no immediate report of anyone affected by the gas leak.


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official stated that the gas pipeline ruptured at Kalpana Chawala Chowk in Kandivali (West) at around 7.15 pm.

"The gas pipeline got ruptured accidentally while work on digging an artificial pond for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols was on," the BMC official said.

"Personnel from the BMC, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Mumbai Fire Brigade and police rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to plug the gas leak," the BMC official added.

(with inputs from PTI)
 

