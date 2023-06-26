Due to this, movement of suburban local trains and mail express traffic on Up Line was affected between Karjat and Badlapur stations

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Goods train stalls near Badlapur station, train movement affected x 00:00

A goods train bound for Badlapur, Mumbai CSMT, stations stalled between Badlapur-Ambernath section on Monday morning following a technical glitch, hampering movement of local and mail express trains on the Up line for more than an hour, reported news agency ANI.

Due to this, movement of suburban local trains and mail express traffic on Up Line was affected between Karjat and Badlapur stations, railway officials told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A goods train stalled at 8.40 hrs. UP Suburban local trains & UP mail express traffic affected between UP Karjat-Badlapur section. Assisting engine sent to Badlapur to clear stalled goods train. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted," Central Railway said in a tweet.

Officials said that an assisting engine was sent to Badlapur to clear the stalled goods train. The section has been cleared, and the stalled engine departed.

"Stalling means- engine is unable to pull goods train due to some technical problem. Another relief engine already departed from kalyan for badlapur," Central Railway further explained.

"Goods train with relief engine departed at 10.00 hrs. Section cleared. Detained trains behind will depart soon," the Central Railway added.

Earlier on June 7, local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour Line were disrupted due to a fire near tracks between Juinagar and Nerul stations in Navi Mumbai.

According to some commuters, the trains on the corridor were running late by 30 to 45 minutes, resulting in the crowds swelling on trains and at stations during the morning rush time.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI that the train services were disrupted after the grass caught fire near tracks between Juinagar and Nerul stations.

He said they had to shut the power supply of overhead wires from 7.30 a.m. to 7.50 a.m. as the fire was close to stabling lines, where the trains remain parked, and as a result the train operations on the Harbour Line were affected.

The trains were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes, but the situation was slowly coming back to normal, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)