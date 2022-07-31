Mumbai: Govandi family’s children died of cardiac arrest

Post-mortem also reveals father Shakeel Khan died due to asphyxia, wife because of poisoning

Sarfaraz and Atisha

The post-mortem report of the Khan family from Govandi, who allegedly committed suicide earlier on Friday, has revealed that both the children died of cardiac arrest, while their mother succumbed to poisoning. The father, who was found hanging from the ceiling, died of asphyxia, the report claimed. Meanwhile the police are yet to ascertain any reasons behind the deaths. As per initial investigation by the police, the father, Shakeel Khan, 34, killed the entire family before taking his own life The police are banking on extensive interrogation of relatives and forensic analysis of the family’s mobile phones.

On Friday morning, the Shivaji Nagar Police was alerted by locals that Shakeel Khan and his family—including wife Razia and two children Sarfaraz, 5, and Atisha, 3, had been unresponsive since morning. On breaking open the front door, the police found Khan hanging from the ceiling. His wife and children were lying on the floor. They were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, but were declared dead on arrival. A source in the police department said, “Post mortem of the deceased has revealed that, Khan died due to asphyxia while his wife died due to poisoning. The children died of cardiac arrest.”

He added, “According to forensic experts the cardiac arrest could be due to poisoning as well. All three, the mother and the children, had some phenyl-like liquid in their stomach.” Some relatives of the Khan family came forward to claim the bodies on Saturday and took them to Uttar Pradesh for the last rites. In the absence of an eye witness, the police is relying on relatives and neighbours to find out the reason behind the alleged murders and suicides. The mobile phones of the deceased have also been seized for any crucial clues.