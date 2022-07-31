Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Out of these 689 passengers, Rs 1.17 crore worth of luggage belonging to 354 passengers was retrieved in the Mumbai division.

On the Western Railwayline, Rs 1.41 crore worth luggage was recovered


Lost, but not forever. Belongings worth Rs 2.5 crore, forgotten and lost in Mumbai’s local trains, including purses, laptops and mobile phones, were returned to their owners in the past six months. Central Railway, between January and June 2022, retrieved luggage of 689 passengers valued at about Rs 1.89 crore. Out of these 689 passengers, Rs 1.17 crore worth of luggage belonging to 354 passengers was retrieved in the Mumbai division.

Besides Mumbai division, luggage worth crores belonging to 143 passengers from Bhusaval division, 81 from Nagpur division, 73 from Pune division and  38 from Solapur division, has been retrieved, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Between January and June 2022, Western Railway retrieved luggage of 1,109 passengers valued at Rs 2.3 crore, of which Rs 1.41 crore worth luggage of 641 passengers was from the Mumbai division.


