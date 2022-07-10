Mumbai: Househelp held for extorting money from doctor’s wife in Marine Lines

According to the police, Yadav used to work at the doctor’s house since August last year

Representative Image

The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old househelp working at a doctor’s house at Marine Lines for allegedly extorting money from the doctor’s wife. The househelp identified as Sachin Yadav took advantage of the doctor’s wife’s medical condition and clicked a selfie with her without her knowledge, threatening to circulate the photograph if she didn’t pay. Even after paying Rs 10,000, when the threats didn’t stop, she complained to her husband who decided to take the matter to the police.

According to the police, Yadav used to work at the doctor’s house since August last year. The family recently shifted to Marine Lines from Dhobi Talao. Last week, when the doctor’s wife was alone, Yadav suddenly demanded Rs 10, 000 to buy a laptop. When she refused, he showed her photograph of them and threatened to circulate it.

Also read: Mumbai: Marine Lines travel agent missing, family blames ‘wealthy’ bizman

According to the police, the doctor’s wife is suffering from conversion reaction disorder in which a person experiences physical and sensory problems such as paralysis, blindness, deafness or numbness. On May 22, when the woman had such an attack and lost her consciousness, the accused clicked a selfie with her. When Yadav threatened to harm her husband, she gave him the money.

The Marine Drive police arrested Yadav on Friday while he was trying to escape. “We have arrested the accused under Section 384 (extortion) and 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion),” said Vishwanath Kolekar, senior inspector.