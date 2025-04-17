Animal lovers fume after video of callous act surfaces; register FIR against four society members; it is believed the canines were shifted from a housing society in Kandivali

The strays that were rescued yesterday. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

Listen to this article Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead x 00:00

A video that recently surfaced on social media showing a group of stray dogs and puppies being relocated via a small goods carrier to Aarey Milk Colony has left animal lovers fuming. It is believed the canines were shifted from a housing society in Kandivli. After learning of the clip, individuals working for the welfare of stray dogs visited Aarey on Tuesday night and the following day. They managed to rescue five dogs and a puppy and recover the dead bodies of two puppies, suspected to have been killed by an animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four individuals have been booked in connection with the matter under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. It is said that the people named in FIR are society members from Kandivli East from where the dogs were relocated.



A still from a video showing the canines being offloaded from a small tempo into a wooded patch at Aarey Milk Colony on Sunday

Vijay Rangare, honorary animal welfare officer and Mumbai president of the NGO People for Animals, said, “As per our information, the stray dogs and puppies were picked up from a location near an SRA building in Kandivli on the instructions of some society members. They were then released in a forested patch at Aarey. We have registered a police complaint at the Samta Nagar police station against the society that is allegedly

responsible.”

He added, “On Tuesday night, a team member visited the spot where the dogs were relocated, and we were able to rescue a dog. On Wednesday afternoon, many animal lovers came to Aarey and rescued four adult dogs and one puppy. Unfortunately, two puppies seem to have been killed by wild animals. The bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. We will be visiting the Samta Nagar police station again and demand strict action against those responsible for relocating the dogs.”

‘Monitor entry points’

Wildlife conservationist Dr Jalpesh Mehta, founder chairperson, Empower Foundation, decried the cruel dumping of canines at Aarey, saying, “Dogs that wander around and live on garbage are new to the forest habitat and attract leopards who are forced to consume the easily available ‘junk food’ without much effort. And this causes man-animal conflict, though such incidents have reduced drastically at Aarey due to the concentrated efforts of the forest department and citizens working to reduce garbage dumping.”

He added, “Releasing stray dogs in large quantities in the area can lead to an increase in leopard attacks and impact biodiversity. The dairy department needs to monitor Aarey Milk Colony’s three main entry points to put an end to such illegal practices.”

Legal implications

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, criminal lawyer, Bombay High Court, termed the relocation of community dogs and cats from housing societies illegal. “Community dogs and cats in a housing society are governed under the Animal Birth Control Rule No. 20, framed under Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.” According to Karnani, the rule states that resident welfare associations are responsible for feeding and ensuring the well-being of community dogs and cats and mentions that they must work in tandem with local feeders.



Animal lovers and the bodies of the two puppies that were likely killed by a wild animal. PICs/Ranjeet Jadhav

Citing the law, Karnani said, “Any attempt or act to relocate these animals would amount to the commission of cognisable criminal offences that invite the registration of a first information report under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) read with Section 62 (attempt to commit offence) read with Section 3(5) (act done in furtherance to a common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 11(1)(h)(i)(j) of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act as relocation of the dog/cat would lead to its maiming/death due to lack of food availability, territorial fights.”

“The act of relocation at the behest of the managing committee would invite penal sections against all committee members and any other members who participate, instigate, encourage or abet the act of relocation, as abandoning or relocation is illegal by an ‘owner’. Animal Birth Control Rule No. 20 applies statutory status as owners of community dogs/cats to resident welfare associations or managing committees. Hence, all those involved will be criminally liable and subject to criminal investigation and prosecution, which could invite a jail term of five years or more,” he added.