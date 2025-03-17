They have written to CM Fadnavis, highlighting how the allegedly botched tendering systems have led to an increase in stray population and dog bite instances in Mumbai and across India

A Reay Road resident feeds stray dogs. As per the Animal Welfare Board, 365 strays need to be sterilised each month. File Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

While BMC records show 14,954 dog sterilisations in 2023, animal activist Santosh Shirke has claimed that sterilisations surgeries conducted under the dog birth control programme have actually plummeted from 24,000 in 2017, to under 12,000 in 2023. Shirke attributes the alarming decline to undue political interference and manipulation of tenders in municipal corporations.



Shirke, who is based in Pune and represents the Federation of Animal Welfare Organisations, has raised serious concerns over the dwindling numbers of dog sterilisation surgeries across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. In a letter to the chief minister, he has alleged gross negligence by civic officials.

ADVERTISEMENT



Shivani Sharma, a resident of Lokhandwala, feeds stray dogs. File pic

“The federation is seeking nothing extraordinary. We need to balance human rights and animal welfare. Such political interference and constant pressure is leading to citizens taking laws into their own hands, resulting in the brutal treatment of dogs and puppies,” said Santosh Shirke, secretary, Federation of Animal Welfare Organisations.

“For the last several years, the number of birth control surgeries for dogs per month has been going down drastically. This has led to a rise in dog bites,” said Manoj Oswal, president of Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust.

Political influence

Shirke and Oswal alleged that certain political leaders seek absolute control over the “lucrative” dog control programme, focusing on high-budget cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. These leaders have allegedly written direct letters to municipal commissioners, pressuring them to allocate tenders to specific organisations while side-lining others.



Manoj Oswal, president of Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust (right) Santosh Shirke, secretary, Federation of Animal Welfare Organisations

“In many instances, municipal commissioners have been compelled to transfer tenders to non-bidding parties or lower-ranked bidders (L2/L3) while bypassing the legitimate winners. In some cases, work orders have been suspended or stopped entirely due to political pressure,” said Shirke.

Call for transparency

Animal welfare advocates and civic activists are demanding an independent inquiry into the alleged manipulation of municipal tenders. They insist on transparency in awarding contracts to ensure that experienced and qualified organisations handle dog sterilisation efforts rather than politically favoured entities with no expertise.

According to the guidelines laid down by the Animal Welfare Board of India, the number of dogs can be controlled only if 30 per cent of the dogs are sterilised every year. Considering the current stray dog population in Mumbai, it is necessary to sterilise 32,000-34,000 dogs every year and a minimum of 365 dogs every month.

Rising dog bite cases

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Deonar Abattoir office reveals a sharp rise in reported dog bite cases in Mumbai from 2020 to 2023. Obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act last year, the data has raised serious concerns about public safety and animal welfare.

Social activist Jeetendra Ghadge, who filed the RTI and is part of The Young Whistleblowers Foundation, said, “The rising cases show the failure of sterilisation programmes. I haven’t received 2024 data yet, but I’m sure cases have increased. The stray dog population is growing, and I see no intervention from the civic body.”

Neal Shah, a Charni Road resident, said, “I have been feeding dogs for the past decade and currently feed at least 80 to 100 dogs daily. I started with five to ten dogs, but the number gradually increased. Whenever I see a rise in the number of stray dogs, I report this to animal NGOs and the BMC, which helps get them sterilised. However, dog bites increase when animals are hungry or unsterilised, and this needs urgent attention from the civic body.”

Ghadge added: “BMC should not only address stray dog populations but also establish a dedicated portal for reporting complaints related to cruelty towards stray dogs and also towards pet dogs by their owners.”

‘A serious concern’

Speaking to mid-day, Pawan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, said, “Community animal population is a serious concern across the country, and ABC programmes are the only legal, ethical, and humane solution to address it. Unfortunately, the current focus has been limited to dogs, while other animals such as cats, pigs, mules, donkeys, horses and abandoned cattle continue to multiply unchecked.”

“The BMC has the resources and potential to set a benchmark in animal welfare. If executed effectively, its model could be replicated across other cities and towns, significantly improving the conditions of community animals.”

Official Speak

Dr Kalimpasha Pathan, General Manager of the Veterinary Department and Deonar Abattoir at BMC, said, “We are the only urban body consistently meeting the stipulated targets for sterilisation and vaccination. Other parts of the country lack the robust mechanisms that we have in place to systematically carry out sterilisation programs. Currently, 12 to 13 organisations are working with BMC for the sterilisation of both cats and dogs,” Pathan said.

Reported dog bites

2020 610 cases (all stray dogs)

2021 634 cases (all stray dogs)

2022 1141 cases (all stray dogs)

2023 1123 cases (1 involving a pet dog)

2024 192 cases (up to March 2024, all stray dogs)

Dog licences issued

2020 2581

2021 4019

2022 6605

2023 5953

2024 1563

(up to March 2024)

Dog sterilisations done year-wise

Year Number of sterilisations done

1994 2975 (first year)

2015 6414

2016 11,967

2017 24,290

2018 21,886

2019 18,912

2020 14,407

2021 17,534

2022 10,484

2023 14,954

2024 13,559 (upto September)

Source: RTI report