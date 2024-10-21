In statement, Goregaon’s NESCO Centre, says dog feeding guidelines only apply to residential areas, not commercial complexes

While reports have stated that BMC issued directives to NESCO Centre in Goregaon about designated feeding areas, NESCO in its statement has said that no official directives have been issued mentioning “private property” owned by NESCO Limited. Instead, NESCO explained it was a suggestion, adding that feeding areas should be earmarked in residential societies or complexes, not in commercial establishments. However, BMC said feeding strays is permitted in all areas, including residential societies, commercial complexes, and industrial zones, in accordance with these guidelines.

On October 10, the Assistant General Manager of the Veterinary Health Department at BMC wrote to the chairman/secretary of NESCO Park. The letter stated that BMC had received a complaint from the Pal Welfare Foundation, alleging that security staff and employees were prohibiting the feeding of stray dogs and harassing those attempting to feed them.

In response, BMC informed NESCO that there are guidelines for feeding stray animals. They that there is no law prohibiting such feeding, and citizens who engage in it are fulfilling their constitutional duty of showing compassion to all living creatures. The guidelines, published by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), specify that feeding spots should be designated in residential areas, in locations that are less frequented by the public. They also suggest that feeding times should be chosen when foot traffic is minimal and that feeding must be carried out in a hygienic manner.

NESCO speaks

In response to mid-day’s report on October 18 ‘NESCO to establish feeding zones for stray dogs in the area’, NESCO released a statement to clarify their stance. “It is important to clarify that after careful due diligence by our team, it is clear that these and some earlier reports of the past, blatantly misrepresent facts and could potentially be an attempt to malign the image of NESCO Limited, a publicly listed company thus inaccurately portraying the Company’s stance, its responsibilities towards animal welfare and its contribution to the society at large,” the statement read.

“A recent communication from the Veterinary Health Dept (BMC), after a complaint lodged by PAL Welfare Foundation, has highlighted that it does not implicate NESCO in any matters concerning the welfare of stray dogs, nor does it indicate any failure to adhere to relevant guidelines,” read the statement. Commenting on the letter written by BMC, NESCO in its statement said, “This advisory has presented some key points of what Residential Societies may carry out, for the purpose of feeding stray dogs. None of these pertain whatsoever to the private property owned by NESCO Limited.”

NESCO stated that as a company hosting several International and National level exhibitions, NESCO Limited strives to keep its surroundings safe and secure for the millions of visitors that attend the BEC; the thousands of daily employees attending their offices; also, for all stray dogs that enter/leave the campus daily.

BMC speaks

Dr K L Pathan, head of Veterinary Health Department of BMC said, “The guidelines for feeding stray animals are designed to mitigate potential human-dog conflicts. Feeding stray animals is permitted in all areas, including residential societies, commercial complexes, and industrial zones, in accordance with these guidelines.”