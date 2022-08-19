Mumbai: ‘In July, MSRDC got 3 reminders to fix potholes’

'We have a WhatsApp group and also hold weekly meetings to remind the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) about the potholes on this stretch. We warned of possible fatalities if these aren’t repaired. But the MSRDC didn’t pay heed,' an officer from traffic police’s West Division told mid-day

The family of Andheri couple who died because of potholes mourn, outside Kasturba Marg police station, Borivli East, on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The traffic police on Thursday said they sent the MSRDC three reminders last month to repair the potholes on the WEH in Borivli, which claimed an Andheri couple’s lives.

“We have a WhatsApp group and also hold weekly meetings to remind the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) about the potholes on this stretch. We warned of possible fatalities if these aren’t repaired. But the MSRDC didn’t pay heed,” an officer from traffic police’s West Division told mid-day.

Also read: Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors



On Wednesday, the couple were on their way to Naigaon when their bike fell down because of two huge potholes and they came under a dumper truck coming from behind. The incident took place on the Western Express Highway near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli West.

Meanwhile, the victims’ family on Thursday filed a complaint at Kasturba Marg police station, demanding action against those responsible for the death of Nazir Shah and his wife Chaya Khillari. It also demanded compensation from the state, and free education for their children and jobs in the future.

Tanveer Shaikh, Nazir’s younger brother, said, “We want strict action against the person responsible for maintaining the flyover. The MSRDC is responsible for their deaths, caused by the potholes, which continue to exist.”

MNS leader Nayan Kadam and workers also submitted a written complaint at Kasturba police station, demanding action against the authority responsible.

Senior Inspector Anil Ahwad of Kasturba Marg police station said the probe has begun and action will be taken against those responsible for this incident.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal