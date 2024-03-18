Mumbai: Investment consultant flees with over Rs 200 cr after duping hundreds

Oshiwara residents file complaints, say more than 400 people have been duped

Ambar Dalal who is absconding after allegedly duping over 400 people

Oshiwara has been rattled by a massive financial investment scam, estimated to be over Rs 200 crore, leading to a wave of FIRs being filed against the alleged scammer, Ambar Dalal, who is currently absconding. Residents, who have fallen prey to the scheme, are demanding swift justice from the authorities.

According to a victim, the investment scheme promised lucrative returns, luring unsuspecting residents to invest. “However, over time, it became apparent that it was nothing but a ploy to swindle money from us,” said a victim.

“Many of us have come forward and lodged FIRs against Dalal at the Oshiwara police station. We are urging the authorities to take swift action against the scammer and ensure justice is served,” said another investor.

Another investor who resides in the same building as Dalal alleged that he had duped more than 400 residents, with their total losses estimated at more than Rs 200 crore. The figure is expected to increase as more investors come forward to file complaints. “Dalal, the sole promoter of the scheme, promised us a return of 18 per cent to 25 per cent per annum. He is on the run but his family is still at his residence. We invested in the scheme for almost five years and got good returns during COVID. But now we are not sure where our money is.”

Meanwhile, Saumya Parmar, an investor, tweeted, “Dear X, please help locate Amber Dalal, owner of a private investment firm in Mumbai called Ritz Consultancy. He's missing since March 14. Over Rs 1,000 crore has been invested by over 500 investors across India/abroad. He's on the run. #FindAmberDalal @MumbaiPolice.”

Speaking with mid-day, DCP Raj Tilak Roushan (Zone IX) said, “As of now, 56 investors have come forward to lodge FIRs against the alleged scammer and the number of victims is expected to increase substantially as the investigation continues. Given the number of investors who have come forward to register complaints, the amount of the alleged scam is currently pegged around R54 crore, which is expected to increase substantially.”

