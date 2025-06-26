Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money

Updated on: 26 June,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhulika Ram Kavattur | mailbag@mid-day.com

GRP officials said that the theft took place on June 14 at around 1.10 pm, and an FIR in the case was registered on June 24 at 10.02 pm against an unidentified person based on a complaint they received recently

Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money

Representation Pic/istock

Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against an unidentified individual in connection with using another person’s debit card and stealing money from the victim’s account. According to the FIR, a total of Rs 18,000 in two transactions of '9000 each, was carried out by the accused from an ATM outside the Ambernath railway station’s east exit.

GRP officials said that the theft took place on June 14 at around 1.10 pm, and an FIR in the case was registered on June 24 at 10.02 pm against an unidentified person based on a complaint they received recently. The unidentified accused has been booked under Section 318 (4) BNS, Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 66 (C) (offence of identity theft). 


The Kalyan GRP has launched an investigation into catching the unidentified accused. Senior Police Inspector  Pandhari Kande said, “We have been looking into identifying the individual since we received the FIR for the theft on June 24. The accused will be taken into custody soon.”


