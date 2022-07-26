Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threats; accused nabbed

Cops arrest disturbed Lucknow man who went the whole nine-yards to create a make-believe wedding portfolio with Katrina Kaif and then threatened Kaushal

Manvendra Singh put up many morphed pictures of himself with the actress, including this one of their ‘wedding’ on social media

The Santacruz police have arrested a 30-year-old struggling actor, Manvendra Singh, alias Aditya Rajput, for allegedly threatening Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, over social media. Sources said Singh is in love with Kaif and has confessed to the cops that he wanted to marry her. After she married Kaushal, Singh began to threaten them.

Singh is a resident of Lucknow and has a profile on Instagram as Aditya Rajput. The police said he morphed photos of himself with Kaif and posted them on social media. He also declared that his upcoming movie called ‘Superstar no-1’ with Kaif would soon be released. The police have seized his mobile phone which he used to create the profile. According to the police, Singh has been following Katrina Kaif since she entered the film industry and regularly posted morphed photos of himself with her on social media platforms.



One of the morphed pictures where Manvendra Singh said he celebrated diwali with his 'wife

A police officer said, “Kaif married Kaushal on December 9, 2021 and after this, Singh was jealous. He posted an invitation card of ‘his marriage with Kaif’ on December 13, 2021 on Instagram. He also posted a picture from the ‘wedding ceremony’ with Kaif on December 13, 2021. On Valentine’s day Singh posted an edited photo of himself with Kaif on Instagram, and wrote, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day my love’. He also posted an edited photo with Kaif where he wrote it was a picture from Diwali 2020 when he celebrated with his wife. In every photo he addressed the actress as his wife.”

“Singh is mentally disturbed. All these edited pictures and videos he sent to Kaushal and Kaif. He also wrote to them that he is married to Kaif. He threatened Kaushal to stay away from her or face the consequences,” another police officer said. “After Kaif and Kaushal’s wedding, Singh had posted another photo of her on Instagram and told his followers that her marriage to Kaushal was fake, just to show people and hide their seven year affair,” a police officer further said.



Singh also claimed he was doing a movie with Kaif and posted a picture from the ‘shooting’ site

On Sunday evening Kaushal approached the police after he and Kaif started receiving threatening messages alongwith edited photos of Kaif with the accused on social media. Kaushal also told the cops someone has been following him and Kaif for the past few days. The police said Singh had moved to Mumbai recently.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. File pic

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Balasaheb Tambe of Santacruz police station said, “We have arrested the accused Manvendra Singh from Mumbai where he stayed near Kaif and Kaushal’s residence and he will be produced in court tomorrow. The accused is a psycho, obsessed with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. We have arrested him under sections IPC 506 (2) (criminal intimidation),354(D) (stalking) and section 67 of the IT Act.”