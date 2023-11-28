Mumbai: Kerala's woman Agniveer trainee commits suicide at INS Hamla

Woman Agniveer trainee in the Indian Navy has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai. She was 20 years old

News wire PTI reported quoting an official that the woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad.

She allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said according to PTI.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

According to Mumbai police, the deceased was identified as Aparna Nair. "The incident took place while Aparna was undergoing training on the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Attack," an officer told another news wire ANI.

Shortly after receiving the information, Navy doctors were called to check up on the woman. Thereupon after conducting the examination of the woman, the doctors declared her dead, said police.

The Malwani police has registered a case under the ADR and have started the investigation.

Agniveer is a term used for soldiers recruited under the Agnipath Scheme. The scheme was announced on June 14, 2022.

The Agnipath Scheme is the only way to serve in the military. Under the scheme, soldiers serve for four years, which includes six months of training and 3.5 years of deployment. After retirement, they can apply to continue in the armed forces.

Cop injured in suicide bid at police station in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old constable shot himself inside a police station with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in an alleged attempt to commit suicide, but survived and suffered injuries in the process, an official said.

The trigger for the suicide attempt was not immediately known, but it was revealed the constable was undergoing medical treatment for an old injury and was upset over not getting cured.

The incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Monday in Chhindgarh police station premises in the Naxalite-hit district.

Constable Narendra Negi, posted at the Chhindgarh police station, shot himself on right side of the chest with an Insas (Indian Small Arms System) rifle following which he was immediately shifted to Sukma district hospital for treatment of his injuries, the official said.

“As per preliminary information, Negi was undergoing treatment for a long time for an old head injury and was disturbed as he was not getting cured. Prima facie, it could be the reason for his suicide attempt," the official said. (With inputs from agenices)