Mumbai: Khotachiwadi row ends, bungalow will retain its heritage look

Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Two months after controversy started, locals and the trust that owns the structure arrive at an amicable solution after meeting with cabinet minister and local leaders

The heritage bungalow at Khotachiwadi. File pic


The row over taking down a heritage bungalow at Khotachiwadi has finally arrived at an amicable solution on Friday. It has been decided that the original outer look of the bungalow will be maintained during construction. 

The issue has been going on for the past two month after some residents of the heritage precinct opposed the demolition of the over-100-year-old bungalow, known as Fernandez House, by its current owners—Shri Panchmangalopasak Shwetamber Murtipujak Tapagachh Jain Religious Trust. Local residents also approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with a plea to preserve the heritage precinct, following which the civic body issued a stop-work notice. 




The trust and locals have finally come up with an amicable solution after a meeting called by cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday. Thackeray tweeted, “Resolved the issue of the Khotachiwadi heritage bungalow restoration. Held a joint meeting with MP Arvind Sawant ji, MLA Geeta Jain ji, heritage architects and representatives of the trust wanting to restore the bungalow.”


