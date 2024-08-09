Mumbai: Labourer dies after falling in manhole in Borivali

According to information provided by the BMC's disaster management unit, the incident was reported around 4.30 pm, opposite Gokhale School on Simpoli Road

A labourer died while cleaning a manhole in Borivali West on Thursday evening. The BMC claimed that the manhole had been opened for cleaning by a private individual.

According to information provided by the BMC's disaster management unit, the incident was reported around 4.30 pm, opposite Gokhale School on Simpoli Road.

A BMC official said, "A person fell into a manhole while cleaning was being carried out by contractual staff. The manhole is part of the BMC sewerage line, but a private restaurant owner had forcefully opened it for cleaning by private contractual labourers. During the cleaning, one labourer fell into the manhole."

He was admitted to the civic-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where Sunil Siddharth Wakode, 35, was declared dead.

More details awaited.