Mumbai: Labourer dies after falling in manhole in Borivali

Mumbai: Labourer dies after falling in manhole in Borivali

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to information provided by the BMC's disaster management unit, the incident was reported around 4.30 pm, opposite Gokhale School on Simpoli Road

Mumbai: Labourer dies after falling in manhole in Borivali

Mumbai: Labourer dies after falling in manhole in Borivali
A labourer died while cleaning a manhole in Borivali West on Thursday evening. The BMC claimed that the manhole had been opened for cleaning by a private individual.


According to information provided by the BMC's disaster management unit, the incident was reported around 4.30 pm, opposite Gokhale School on Simpoli Road.



A BMC official said, "A person fell into a manhole while cleaning was being carried out by contractual staff. The manhole is part of the BMC sewerage line, but a private restaurant owner had forcefully opened it for cleaning by private contractual labourers. During the cleaning, one labourer fell into the manhole."


He was admitted to the civic-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where Sunil Siddharth Wakode, 35, was declared dead.

More details awaited.

