As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.29 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 99.54 per cent of water stock is available

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 96.84 per cent. The data was provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet on Sunday, September 1.

As per BMC data, the collective water stock of useful water content of Mumbai lakes is currently at 14,47,363 million litres, which is 96.84 per cent of total capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes.

In Middle Vaitarna the useful water content is 98.86 per cent, while in Upper Vaitarna it is 96.81 per cent, and Bhatsa 95.37 per cent. Vihar and Tulsi have 100 per cent useful water level.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai rains: Light to moderate rainfall expected today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday, September 1, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.16 metres and 3.68 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11.25 am and 11.26 pm, respectively, stated BMC. A low tide of about 1.48 metres is expected at 5.29 pm.