Mumbai's water supply comes from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated on Saturday that water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, had reached 98.56 per cent.

According to BMC data, the collective water storage in Mumbai lakes is currently 14,26,487 million litres or 98.56 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai gets water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to city authorities' data on Mumbai lakes, Tansa's water level is 98.04 per cent. Modak-Sagar has 100 per cent of its water stock available.

Middle Vaitarna has 98.52 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 98.51 per cent, Bhatsa has 98.37 per cent, while Vihar and Tulsi have completely usable water.

Following heavy rains, Middle Vaitarna Lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, began overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 as a result of sustained heavy rains. Tansa Lake began to overflow around 4 pm on July 24, bringing the total quantity of water held in all seven reservoirs to 17 days in one day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai weather update

According to the most recent Mumbai weather update, the city and suburbs will see a partly overcast sky today, with the risk of light rain on occasion. Residents are urged to bring umbrellas as small periods of rain may occur throughout the day.

According to the most recent Mumbai weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of occasional light spells of rain in the city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature in the city is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees.

A 3.59-meter high tide is expected to strike Mumbai at 09:18 am today, followed by another 3.10-meter high tide at 9:08 p, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The local council also stated that a low tide of around 2.19 metres is forecast at 3.31 pm today.



