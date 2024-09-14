The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies today, with the possibility of occasional light rain in the city and suburbs, according to the latest Mumbai weather update. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas as brief spells of rain may occur throughout the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), as per the latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of occasional light spells of rain in the city and suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

A high tide of about 3.59 metre is expected to hit Mumbai at 09:18 am and another high tide of 3.10 metres is expected to hit the city's coast at 9:08 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 2.19 metres is expected at 3.31 pm today.

Mumbai lakes supplying drinking water reach 98.39 per cent capacity

The BMC stated on Saturday that water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, had reached 98.56 per cent.

According to BMC data, the collective water storage in Mumbai lakes is currently 14,26,487 million litres, or 98.56 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai obtains water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data supplied by the civic authorities on Mumbai lakes, Tansa's water level is 98.04 per cent. Modak-Sagar has 100 per cent of its water stock available.

Middle Vaitarna has 98.52 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 98.51 per cent, Bhatsa has 98.37 per cent, Vihar and Tulsi has 100 per cent usable water.

Following heavy rains, Middle Vaitarna Lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, began overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 as a result of sustained heavy rains. Tansa Lake began to overflow around 4 pm on July 24, bringing the total quantity of water held in all seven reservoirs to 17 days in one day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.