The BMC announced on Wednesday that water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, had reached 99.26 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,36,637 million litres at present, or 99.26 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that 100 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Bhatsa, Tulsi and Vihar lakes.

According to the BMC data, Tansa's water level is 98.85 per cent. 95.35 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar. In Middle Vaitarna 98.93 per cent and in Upper Vaitarna 99.58 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

After a brief dry spell, the rain has made a comeback in Mumbai and suburbs starting Monday night. On Wednesday morning, the climate was rather breezy as the skies were overcast and it drizzled in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the latest Mumbai weather update, forecasted moderate to heavy spells of rainfall in the city for Wednesday.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast "thunderstorms accompanied with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours. The Met Department further stated that there's a possibility of "very heavy rainfall at isolated places towards night and early morning".