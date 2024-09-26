The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 99.42 per cent. 100 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar

The BMC stated on Thursday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 99.16 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,35,524 million litres at present, or 99.16 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

In Middle Vaitarna 98.93 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 99.58 per cent, Bhatsa 98.89 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai rains: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai rain updates.

In the latest Mumbai rain updates, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the rain alert to an orange alert on Thursday morning.

The IMD had earlier issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning.

The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed on Thursday following heavy rains.