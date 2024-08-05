Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Middle Vaitarna lake.

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 90 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Monday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 13,02,619 million litres of water or 90 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 99.30 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 95.41 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 75.76 per cent, Bhatsa 88.87 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on Sunday. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the ghat sections in Pune and Satara districts, indicating severe weather conditions. Additionally, a yellow alert is in place for Nashik, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.37 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.56 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.46 metres is expected at 6.59 pm today.

The island city recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 10 mm and western Mumbai 10 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.