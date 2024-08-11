The India Meteorological Department in its daily update stated that Mumbai is likely to receive moderate spells of rainfall on Sunday. In the 24-hour period from Saturday 8 am to Sunday 8 am, Mumbai city received 3.04mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 8.52 mm and 5.88mm of rainfall, respectively

File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai likely to receive moderate spells of rain today x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department in its daily update stated that Mumbai is likely to receive moderate spells of rainfall on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 24-hour period from Saturday 8 am to Sunday 8 am, Mumbai city received 3.04mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 8.52 mm and 5.88mm of rainfall, respectively.

A high tide of about 3.64 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.45pm today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated. The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.37 metres is expected at 9.48 pm today.

Meanwhile, the combined water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the city, have reached 92 percent, according to BMC data.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 14,47,363 million litres, which is 92.2 percent useful water content.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vehar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.81 percent while Modak-Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi have 100 percent useful water content.

In Middle Vaitarna it is 97.47 percent, Upper Vaitarna 85.82 percent and Bhatsa 89.67 percent.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius.

The city’s humidity recorded at 8.30am was around 89 percent.