Suburban trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes due to the problem that occurred on the south-bound slow track between Diva and Mumbra railway stations in neighbouring Thane district at 4.55 am

Officials said that the local train services on the Central Railway's main line were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag in the signalling system near Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The signal was set right at around 6 am, more than one hour after the snag developed, Central Railway's (CR) Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update, reported PTI.

Owing to the disruption, crowds swelled on the CR's suburban trains and stations on the main line.

As a result, passengers faced hardships, a commuter activist told PTI.

The main line of the CR stretches from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and to Khopoli and Karjat in Raigad district.

The Central Railway daily operates nearly 1,800 local services on its suburban railway network.

More than 35 lakh commuters travel on the local trains daily on its main, harbour, trans-harbour and Belapur-Uran suburban corridors.

Central Railway marks 100 years of electrification with several events

Central Railway on Monday marked 100 years of electrification of trains with a series of events, including an exhibition and a walkathon.

This journey of the Indian Railways began on February 3, 1925, when the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), which later on became Central Railway, operated the first electric train between Bombay VT (now CSMT) and Kurla Harbour, covering 16 kilometres.

The milestone came nearly 72 years after India's first train ran between Boribandar (now CSMT) and Thane on April 16, 1853.

"The introduction of the 1500V DC system marked a shift from steam-powered locomotives to electric traction, paving the way for modernization. With 100 per cent electrification of its broad gauge network achieved in February 2023, Central Railway continues to advance towards sustainability," an official release said.

As part of the centenary celebrations, General Manager Dharam Veer Meena inaugurated an exhibition at CSMT showcasing the evolution of electric traction.

Speaking at a function organised specially on the centenary of electrification, Meena said the milestone was "a confluence of history and progress".

He reaffirmed the railways' commitment to innovation, service improvements and technological advancements.

"The exhibition includes display boards, miniature working models, and other exhibits highlighting technological advancements in railway electrification. The exhibition at CSMT's platform 7-8 is open for public viewing. A walkathon, with over 250 participants, traced Indian Railways' electrification journey," CR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila said.

(With inputs from PTI)