Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body
Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort
Mumbai: MPCB asks BMC to stop events at Shivaji Park
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Attacker tried to break into Mannat’
Mumbai: Retired teacher loses Rs 11.8 lakh after replying to ad in newspaper
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai local train update Signal glitch hits Central Railways local services

Mumbai local train update: Signal glitch hits Central Railway's local services

Updated on: 04 February,2025 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Suburban trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes due to the problem that occurred on the south-bound slow track between Diva and Mumbra railway stations in neighbouring Thane district at 4.55 am

Mumbai local train update: Signal glitch hits Central Railway's local services

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai local train update: Signal glitch hits Central Railway's local services
x
00:00

Officials said that the local train services on the Central Railway's main line were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag in the signalling system near Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.


Suburban trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes due to the problem that occurred on the south-bound slow track between Diva and Mumbra railway stations in neighbouring Thane district at 4.55 am, they said while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update, reported PTI.


The signal was set right at around 6 am, more than one hour after the snag developed, Central Railway's (CR) Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update, reported PTI.


Owing to the disruption, crowds swelled on the CR's suburban trains and stations on the main line.

As a result, passengers faced hardships, a commuter activist told PTI.

The main line of the CR stretches from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and to Khopoli and Karjat in Raigad district.

The Central Railway daily operates nearly 1,800 local services on its suburban railway network.

More than 35 lakh commuters travel on the local trains daily on its main, harbour, trans-harbour and Belapur-Uran suburban corridors.

Central Railway marks 100 years of electrification with several events

Central Railway on Monday marked 100 years of electrification of trains with a series of events, including an exhibition and a walkathon.

This journey of the Indian Railways began on February 3, 1925, when the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), which later on became Central Railway, operated the first electric train between Bombay VT (now CSMT) and Kurla Harbour, covering 16 kilometres.

The milestone came nearly 72 years after India's first train ran between Boribandar (now CSMT) and Thane on April 16, 1853.

"The introduction of the 1500V DC system marked a shift from steam-powered locomotives to electric traction, paving the way for modernization. With 100 per cent electrification of its broad gauge network achieved in February 2023, Central Railway continues to advance towards sustainability," an official release said.

As part of the centenary celebrations, General Manager Dharam Veer Meena inaugurated an exhibition at CSMT showcasing the evolution of electric traction.

Speaking at a function organised specially on the centenary of electrification, Meena said the milestone was "a confluence of history and progress".

He reaffirmed the railways' commitment to innovation, service improvements and technological advancements.

"The exhibition includes display boards, miniature working models, and other exhibits highlighting technological advancements in railway electrification. The exhibition at CSMT's platform 7-8 is open for public viewing. A walkathon, with over 250 participants, traced Indian Railways' electrification journey," CR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai local train mumbai trains central railway thane mumbra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK