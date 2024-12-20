In an official statement, the CR said that integrated block on CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat section will be undertaken on December 21/22 and December 22/23 to carry out work of launching of girders

The Central Railway (CR) on Friday, while share Mumbai local train updates, announced multiple train cancellations ahead of Patripul Road Over Bridge (ROB) work.

It said that the Central Railway will operate Integrated special traffic and power blocks involving UP and Down slow and fast lines, 5th and 6th lines on CSMT-Kalyan and Kalyan-Karjat section on December 21/22 (Saturday/Sunday mid-night) and December 22/23 (Sunday/Monday mid-night) to carry out following works-



BLOCK NO. 1

Date of Block : 21/22.12.2024 (Saturday/Sunday Night)

Block for Launching of girders for:

- 3rd new Patripul Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Thakurli and Kalyan stations,

- 12 mts wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Ulhasnagar,

- ROB in lieu of Level Crossing (LC) Gate between Kalyan and Ambarnath,

- 6 mts wide FOB at Neral

Traffic Block section and Duration:

Dombivili-Kalyan UP & Down slow lines ( including platforms – excluding crossovers)

Dombivili-Kalyan UP & Down fast lines ( excluding platforms and crossovers)

Kalyan-Ambarnath UP & Down slow & fast lines (excluding platforms and crossovers)

5th & 6th lines ( excluding platforms and crossovers)

Repercussions due to the Block:

Regulation of Mail/Exp trains

Train no. 11087 DN Veraval-Pune express to be regulated by 10 mins at Bhiwandi station

Diversion of Mail/Exp trains:

Following DN trains will be diverted on 5th line between Thane & Kalyan stations:

Train no.12811 LTT- Hatia Express

Train no. 22177 CSMT – Varanasi Mahangari Express

Train no. 22538 LTT- Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express

Following UP trains from North-East direction will be diverted on 6th line between Kalyan & Diva / Thane stations:

Train no.18030 Shalimar - LTT Express

Train no.12810 Howrah - CSMT Express

Train no.20104 Gorakhpur - LTT Express

Train no.11402 Balharshah – CSMT Nandigram Express

Following UP trains from South-East direction will be diverted via Karjat-Panvel and will be given halt at Panvel & Thane stations:

Train no 11020 Bhubaneswar - CSMT Konark Express

Train no 18519 Vishakapatnam - LTT Express

Train no 12702 Hyderabad - CSMT Hussain Sagar Express

Train no 11140 Hosapete - CSMT Express

BLOCK NO. 2

Date of Block : 22/23.12.2024 (Sunday/Monday Night)

Block for Launching of girders for:

- 3rd new Patripul Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Thakurli and Kalyan stations.

Traffic Block section and Duration:

Dombivili-Kalyan UP & Down slow lines (including platforms – excluding crossovers)

Dombivili-Kalyan UP & Down fast lines (excluding platforms and crossovers)

5th & 6th lines (excluding platforms and crossovers)

Repercussions due to the Block:-

Regulation of Mail/Exp trains

Train no.18030 UP Shalimar – LTT Express and Train no.12810 UP Howrah – CSMT Express will be regulated at Titwala and Khadavli station respectively by 15 mins.

Train no.12132 UP Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express will also be delayed.

Diversion of Mail/Exp trains:

Train no 11020 Bhubaneswar - CSMT Konark Express will be diverted via Karjat-Panvel and will be given halt at Panvel & Thane stations

All 6th line Mail/Express trains except Train no 11020 will run on UP fast line between Kalyan and Diva stations.

Working of Suburban Trains during the block period:

Suburban services will not be available between Kalyan and Thane section during the block period.

Following Suburban trains will be extended / short terminated on Saturday 21.12.2024

CSMT-Tilwala local departing CSMT at 23.16 hrs will run upto Kasara

CSMT-Tilwala local departing CSMT at 23.42 hrs will be short terminated at Thane.

Following Suburban trains will be cancelled on Saturday 21.12.2024

CSMT-Badlapur departing CSMT at 23.51 hrs,

Badlapur-CSMT local departing Badlapur at 21.58,

Ambarnath-CSMT local departing Ambarnath at 22.15 hrs &

Titwala-Thane local departing Titwala at 23.14 hrs

Following Suburban trains will short originate on Sunday 22.12.2024

CSMT-Asangaon local arriving Asangaon at 08.07 hrs will short originate from Kalyan

Tilwala-CSMT local arriving CSMT at 05.40 hrs will short originate from Thane.

Following Suburban trains will be cancelled on Sunday 22.12.2024

CSMT- Ambarnath local departing CSMT at 00.02 hrs, 05.16 hrs and 05.40 hrs,

CSMT- Kasara local departing CSMT at 00.08 hrs,

CSMT- Karjat local departing CSMT at 00.12 hrs,

Ambarnath-CSMT local departing Ambarnath at 03.43 hrs and 04.08 hrs

Karjat-CSMT local departing Karjat at 02.30 hrs & 03.35 hrs and

Kalyan-CSMT local departing Kalyan at 04.39 hrs

Last local before the block for South east direction will be CSMT-Karjat local departing CSMT at 23.30 hrs.

Last local before the block for North east direction will be CSMT-Titwala local departing CSMT at 23.16 hrs.

- The Mail/Express trains, special trains if any, Trains running late or notified at a later date etc. will also be regulated / short terminated accordingly or will arrive late at their respective destination.

- Other Shadow blocks on the Kalyan-Ambarnath section will also be operated in addition to the major blocks.

"The infrastructure blocks are carried out in the larger interest of the passengers," the Central Railway said, adding passengers are requested to cooperate with the authorities during the blocks.