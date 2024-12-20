The mega block will impact UP and DOWN fast lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 10:40 am to 3:40 pm. Commuters can expect significant alterations to their travel plans during this period

Central Railway, in a press release issued on Thursday, has detailed a comprehensive mega block across its Mumbai Division scheduled for Sunday, December 22, aimed at critical infrastructure maintenance and safety improvements.

Fast line disruptions between Thane and Kalyan

Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing CSMT Mumbai from 09.34 am to 03.03 pm will be diverted on Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Up Fast/Semi-fast services departing Kalyan from 10.28 am to 03.40 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Mail and Express train modifications

Down Mail/Express trains departing CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up Mail/Express trains arriving at CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.

Trans Harbour Line suspension

UP and DOWN Trans Harbour Lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations will be affected from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm:

Panvel to Thane services: Suspended from 10:25 am to 04:09 pm

Thane to Vashi/Nerul/Panvel services: Suspended from 10:35 am to 4:07 pm

Central Railway emphasised that these maintenance mega blocks are crucial for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety. Commuters are urged to plan their travels accordingly and exercise patience during the maintenance period.

WR to operate night block between Vasai and Bhayandar, check details

The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a night block of over 3 hours between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations this weekend.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of 03.30 hours will be undertaken on up and down slow lines from 00:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 21st /22nd December, 2024.

Details of the changes are as under:

Train No. 19009 (New Train No. 21901) Bandra Terminus – Barmer Humsafar Express has been provided with additional halt at Dhanera station w.e.f journey commencing Ex Bandra Terminus on 20th December, 2024. The train will arrive Dhanera station at 07:30 hrs and depart at 07:32 hrs.

Similarly, Train No. 19010 (New Train No. 21902) Barmer – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express has been provided with additional halt at Dhanera station w.e.f journey commencing Ex Barmer on 21st December, 2024. The train will arrive Dhanera station at 02:50 hrs and depart at 02:52 hrs.

For detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the above trains, passengers can visit the official website on Indian Railways.