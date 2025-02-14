The Central Railway said that it will operate block to carry out out various engineering and maintenance works

The Central Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will operate a mega block on it its suburban sections on Sunday, February 16.

In an official statement, the Central Railway, Mumbai division will operate mega block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works as under:

UP and DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.35 pm



DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.



UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.29 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.



Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.



"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway said.

Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours between Borivali and Goregaon stations

The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a jumbo block of five hours Borivali and Goregaon stations on Sunday.

In an official statement, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a major block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 16th February.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will run on slow lines between Goregaon and Borivali stations.

Due to block some up and down suburban services will remain cancelled and some of the Andheri and Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station on Harbour line.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said.