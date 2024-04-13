Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to operate mega block on April 14, check details

On the main line, the mega block will be conducted from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalyan stations

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Saturday said it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. The block will be on the mainline and trans-harbour network, the Central Railway (CR) said in a statement.

On the main line, the mega block will be conducted from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalyan stations, the CR said.

On the Down slow/semi-fast services departing Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations halting at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva and Dombivali stations and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule.



UP Slow/semi-fast services departing Kalyan from 10.36 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP Fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Mumbra, Kalva and Thane stations and will be further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

According to CR, Thane local trains will run on Down slow line.

All Up and Down services departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

On the Down slow line, the last local before the block will be Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 9.53 am. The first local after the block will be Badlapur Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.05 pm, the CR said.

On the Up slow line, the last local before the block will be Kalyan Local departing Kalyan at 10.25 am. The first local after the block will be Parel Local departing Thane at 4.17 pm, the CR said.

The Central Railway, in its Mumbai local train updates, informed that on the harbour line, the mega block will be conducted from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm between Kurla and Vashi stations.

Down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled. Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla and Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period, informed the Central Railway.

On the Down harbour line, the last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am. The first local after the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.44 pm, said CR.

The Central Railway further said that on the Up harbour line, the last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am. The first local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm.