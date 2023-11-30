Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to operate two-hour night block between Kalyan and Ambarnath stations

Due to the block, a few trains will be cancelled, while a couple of late night trains will be short-terminated, the CR said in a release

The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said it will operate a special traffic block on the Up and Down South-East lines on the Kalyan-Ambarnath section during the intervening night of December 2 and 3 for launching of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Ulhasnagar in Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The block will be operated for two hours - from 1.20 am to 3.20 am, it said.

Due to the block, a few trains will be cancelled, while a couple of late night trains will be short-terminated, the CR said in a release.

The last local before the block for Karjat from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will depart CSMT at 11.30 pm and the last local before the block for CSMT from Khopoli will depart Khopoli at 11.15 pm, it said, adding that the departure time of the first local on Sunday morning was also revised.

"All Up and Down services towards South-East will remain cancelled between Kalyan and Ambarnath stations during the block period," the CR release said.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Thursday said that it will operate over 3 hours night block on the weekend and there will be a no day block over the Western Railway on Sunday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo Block of 3.30 hours will be operated from 00.00 hrs to 03.30 hrs at Vasai Road Yard including all Goods line during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, i.e. on 01st/02nd December, 2023.



The Western Railway said, "Therefore, there will be a no block in the day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 03rd December, 2023."

90 passengers of special train complain of food poisoning, treated at Pune station

As many as 90 passengers on board a special train between Chennai and Palitana suffered from food poisoning, railway officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment. The train left for its onward journey after 50 minutes, they said, reported PTI.

The 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, reported PTI.

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he said, reported PTI.

The food consumed by the passengers was prepared in the pantry car, he said.

"Around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of nausea, loose motions and headache," the official said, reported PTI.

At Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board, he said, reported PTI.

"The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable," the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)