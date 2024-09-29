The decision was taken to facilitate the ongoing construction for the 5th and 6th lines, an official said

Slow moving train at Malad station on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Sunday declared speed restrictions at suburban stations, adding that some train services were to remain cancelled between Ram Mandir Road-Goregaon and Malad from Monday, the officials said.

The decision was taken to facilitate the ongoing construction for the 5th and 6th lines between Ram Mandir Road (RMAR), Goregaon (GMN), and Malad (MDD), the officials added.

They said that starting September 30, speed restrictions of 30 km/h will be implemented across all four lines—up and down local as well as up and down through services. This measure is expected to impact daily operations, leading to the cancellation of approximately 150 to 175 suburban trains.

The railway officials indicated that services will be gradually normalized by October 4, barring any further block durations related to construction activities. However, the unavailability of the Goregaon Loop would result in the cancellation of all four fast train services from Goregaon on Monday morning.

Platform change at Malad:

Significant changes have been made to platform allocations at Malad Station.

"Last night (Saturday night) cut and connect work of 4th line i.e. UP fast line has been carried out and from today (Sunday). The Platform for UP fast local has been changed i.e. the earlier PF no 3 has now become PF no 4," an official said.