To carry out essential maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be operated at Mumbai Central (Main) Station during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The block will be in place on all lines from 12.30 am to 4 am on Sunday, August 31

WR officials said the overnight block is necessary to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of railway operations. Representational Pic

Western Railway (WR) on Friday announced that there will be no day block on its suburban section on Sunday, August 31.

However, to carry out essential maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be operated at Mumbai Central (Main) station during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The block will be in place on all the lines from 12.30 am to 4 am on Sunday.

WR officials said the overnight block is necessary to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of railway operations. Regular train services on Sunday will run without any daytime disruption.

Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway announces mega block on August 31

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has announced a mega block on Sunday, August 31, to carry out essential engineering and maintenance works across its suburban sections. While issuing the statement, the Central Railway asserted that the block will affect both the Main Line and Harbour Line services during the day.

According to a press release issued by the Central Railway, the UP and DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar will remain closed from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on the main line. During the period, the down slow trains from CSMT between 10.48 am and 3.45 pm will run on the DOWN fast line up to Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla before rejoining the slow track.

Similarly, the UP slow trains from Ghatkopar between 10.19 am and 3.52 pm on August 31 will be diverted onto the UP fast line till CSMT, with halts at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla.

Meanwhile, on the Harbour Line, the UP and DOWN trains between Kurla and Vashi will be suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Consequently, the DOWN services from CSMT to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel, departing between 10.34 am and 3.36 pm, and UP services towards CSMT from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 10.17 am and 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

To make sure that computers travelling on this route do not face difficulties, the Central Railway will operate special local trains between CSMT and Kurla and Panvel–Vashi–Panvel. Harbour Line commuters will also be permitted to travel via the Thane–Vashi/Nerul corridor between 10 am and 6 pm, the press release stated.