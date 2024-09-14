In its latest Mumbai local trains' update, the Central Railway said it will operate a mega block only on the Harbour line and between Vidyavihar-Thane on the 5th and 6th lines

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday. However, the block will be implemented only on Harbour line and between Vidyavihar-Thane on the 5th and 6th lines. There will be no block on the main line, CR stated.

The details of the block are as follows:

Vidyavihar-Thane on the 5th and 6th lines from 8 am to 12.30 pm



Down and Up mail/express trains departing/arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Mumbai will be diverted on Down and Up Fast, lines respectively, at Vidyavihar station and will be re-diverted on the 5th and 6th lines, respectively, at Thane station. During this period, the trains will operate 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, CR stated.

Harbour line

The block will be operated on the Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm and on the Down line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai and Chunabhatti/Bandra stations.



On the Down Harbour line, the services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and to Bandra/Goregaon from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.



Along with it, the Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai departing from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi will remain suspended from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and the trains departing from Goregaon/Bandra to CSMT Mumbai from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will also remain suspended.

Special services to operate between Kurla-Panvel

On the Down Harbour line, the last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.04 am. The last local before the block for Goregaon will depart CSMT Mumbai at 10.22 am. The first local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.51 pm and for Bandra will depart at 04.56 pm.



On the Up Harbour line, the last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 09.40 am while the last service from Bandra will be at 10.20 am.

The first local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 03.28 pm and from Goregaon at 04.58 pm.



Special services will run between Kurla-Panvel at a 20-minute frequency during the block period.



Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the main and western line from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.



"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," CR stated in a press release.



