Mumbai logs 1,898 Covid-19 cases; CM Thackeray reviews situation

A citizen gets tested for COVID at BYL Nair Hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

A day after reporting more than 2,000 COVID cases, Mumbai saw 1,898 new cases on Friday. A total of 14,944 samples were tested and the test positivity rate stood at 13 per cent. Two patients also succumbed to the infection. With this, Mumbai’s COVID tally has reached 11,03,760 and death toll 19,591.

Of the 1,898 new patients, 96 needed hospitalisation with as many as 12 on oxygen support. At present, there are 13,257 active COVID patients in the city of whom 665 are taking treatment in hospitals including 77 on oxygen support while the rest are in home and institutional quarantine.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the two patients who succumbed to the infection were aged 92 and 93 and both had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 2,253 patients recovered, pushing the tally to 10,70,912.

On Friday, the state reported 4,205 new cases after which the total count has gone up to 79,54,445. The day also saw 3,752 patients recovering, pushing the tally of recovered patients in the state to 77,81,232.

Apart from Mumbai, one death was reported from Thane. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,896 and the fatality rate is 1.85 per cent, as per state health officials.

Of the new cases reported across the state on Friday, 3,354 cases were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 516 were from the Pune circle.

CM reviews situation

In the past few weeks, daily COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the state with the daily count hovering around 5,000. The number of active cases has also surpassed the 25,000-mark. Amid all this, lakhs of devotees are walking towards Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadi Wari. In view of this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners, and district police superintendents through a video conference.

As the possibility of increased transmission cannot be denied, officials have been instructed to take necessary steps to avoid such a situation. The CM also appealed to those participating in Ashadhi Wari as well as the general public to wear masks for their own safety, even if it is not mandatory.

79,54,445 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

3,354 Total no. of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours

2 No. of deaths in city on Friday

2,253 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday