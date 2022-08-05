Mumbai logs 446 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 August,2022 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Of 446 positive cases, 38 patients needed hospitalisation and five were put on oxygen support

Mumbai recorded 446 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Friday.

Of 446 positive cases, 38 patients needed hospitalisation and five were put on oxygen support, as per BMC's health bulletin.

The new cases pushed the city’s total tally to 1,126,596.  Presently, there are 2,391 active cases in the city of which 215 are in hospitals with 15 patients on oxygen support. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent and doubling rate of cases is 2483 days.


The total Covid death count in the city is 19,656. In the past 24 hours, 288 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 1,104,549.

 

