Mumbai: Lokhandwala residents say trees transplanted under Metro line 6 may fall

NGO claims many of the trees have died already; official says move temporary

The trees were cut from Mahakali Caves Road and JVLR and transplanted under the Metro line at Lokhandwala, Andheri. Pic/Satej Shinde

More than 50 trees, that were uprooted from Mahakali Caves Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road to make way for Metro line 6, have been transplanted under the Metro line at Lokhandwala, Andheri.

This has, however, left the locals concerned as they claimed the MMRDA has done a shoddy job with the transplantation and the trees, which include big ones such as banyan, stand a risk of falling down. An NGO also alleged that some of these trees have already died as the place does not have enough sunlight or room for the roots to grow.

Many trees have died

Sumit Dhuri, president of NGO ShivTej Foundation, has submitted a complaint with the government to take action against the authority concerned for the same. He said that the place where the plants have been replanted was selected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to plant trees for beautification purposes and added that the space is not meant for big trees.

“Many of these trees have died and don’t have any growth. Most of the trees are tall and touch the Metro line, which will affect the work. These trees should be removed immediately and shifted to a place where they can grow,” he added.

Temporary move

Perin Wasnik, environmental engineer of the Metro-6 project, told mid-day, “A few days ago we transplanted around 40-50 trees under the Metro line at Lokhandwala as we do not have any other place currently. These trees were trimmed from JVLR and Mahakali Caves Road. We are planning to shift these trees to Aarey forest later.”

“Currently, work is under process at Aarey forest. Once the work is done, we will shift these trees under the car shed at Aarey Colony,” he said. Wasnik added, “We are aware that this is the wrong place. BMC has guidelines to not plant big trees in the space between roads, but we had to do it due to lack of space. But this is only temporary.”

When asked about local residents’ concern about the chances of the trees falling, Wasnik said, “These trees will not fall because the roots are fixed inside the soil at a depth of around 9 feet.” When contacted, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas told mid-day, “Yes, many trees were replanted at Lokhandwala, Andheri. Our main focus is to see that these trees survive and grow. We are trying our best to replant these trees. We will look into it.”

BMC not aware

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj Chavan said, “Big trees are not allowed to be planted under the Metro line. If they (MMRDA) are transplanting trees under Metro line 6, they must get the permission first. I have to check it with my team.” Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of BMC’s garden department, didn’t respond to mid-day’s calls.