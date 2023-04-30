Mumbai: Lure of free coconut leads to assault

In the ensuing brawl, one of them picked him off the ground and slammed him down hard, leading to a hip fracture

They say that finders get to be keepers but earlier this week, two finders wanted to be keepers, which landed one of them in the hospital and may soon land the other in jail.

Vishwanath Kale, 48, was in a taxi with his friends when he saw a coconut fall off a tree. Kale stopped the cab and rushed to collect it, but two others beat him to it. In the ensuing brawl, one of them picked him off the ground and slammed him down hard, leading to a hip fracture.

The Matunga police have registered an FIR and are probing the matter.