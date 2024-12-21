Activists call out BEST’s poor planning and mismanagement as essential routes are cut short or terminated abruptly

BEST officials say diversions are implemented based on directives from various agencies. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has been frequently diverting buses for minor reasons such as pedestrian crowding, digging, roadworks, concretisation, pipeline work, political rallies, and metro construction. On Thursday, it diverted a bus route in Bhandup due to roadwork, stating, "Due to road work by BMC at Bhandup village road, Route No. 307 diverted via LBS Marg in down direction from 2.45 pm."

On Wednesday, bus service on Route A-118 was curtailed at Kabutar Khana, Dadar, from 4.10 pm because of a heavy pedestrian crowd on M C Jawale Marg. Last Saturday, several key bus routes were diverted outside the busy Dadar East station due to "VIP movement" following the controversy over the demolition of a Hanuman temple.

mid-day reported earlier last month how the undertaking had been forced to shut down one route after another due to a shortage of buses. Besides a shortage of routes, now it was cutting short existing routes too. The Kurla bus depot manager had similarly shut down all bus routes to Kurla station West for four days without any directives or notice to the public after the recent bus accident at Kurla, inconveniencing lakhs of commuters. Commuters and experts lambasted the undertaking for playing such "tricks".

“The reasons are getting pettier by the day. If they are diverting buses due to pedestrian crowds today, or tomorrow by BEST's logic they should stop plying from CSMT. That also sees quite a crowd," said bus fan advocate Arindam Mahapatra.

"Sometimes, buses are deployed just for the record. They are terminated mid-route and don’t reach their original destination," said Vidyadhar Date, a transport activist from Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB). "Another major issue, especially in Bandra, is that buses often lack destination boards on top, making it difficult to catch the right one. Despite these flaws, buses are far superior to the metro," he added.

However, BEST officials denied the allegations, stating that diversions are implemented based on directives from various agencies and are restored as quickly as possible. "Public convenience is our top priority. We strive to minimize abrupt changes and provide updates through our social media channels," said a BEST official.

Bizarre reasons for temporary bus route diversions

>> Pedestrian crowd

>> Hawkers crowd

>> Stage set up on road

>> Political rally

>> Vehicle breakdown

>> Religious procession

>> Incessant digging

>> VIP Movement

>> Road Concretisation

>> Drain work

>> Cable work

>> Pipeline work

>> Metro work