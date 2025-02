The BMC's hydraulic department has initiated repair work on a war footing, which is expected to be completed in approximately 15 hours. Consequently, water supply to some parts of N and L wards will remain suspended

A major leakage was detected on Friday in the 300-mm diameter bypass connection of the 1800-mm diameter water pipeline joint at Milind Nagar in Powai. As a result, the water supply to the Ghatkopar High-Level Reservoir has been completely shut down. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hydraulic department has initiated repair work on a war footing, which is expected to take approximately 15 hours. Consequently, water supply to some parts of N and L wards will remain suspended until 8 am on Saturday, March 1.

Affected areas in Ghatkopar (West)

Anandgarh, Shankar Mandir, Ram Nagar, Hanuman Mandir, Rahul Nagar, Kailas Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Varsha Nagar, Jaymalhar Nagar, Khandoba Tekdi, Shivaji Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Nirankari Colony, Varsha Nagar Tank (entire area served by Varsha Nagar suction tank and pumping station), ‘D’ and ‘C’ BMC Colony, Raigad Division, Gaodevi Pathan Chawl, Amrut Nagar, Indira Nagar 2, Amina Bai Chawl, Katodi Pada, Bhim Nagar, Indira Nagar 1, Altaf Nagar, Gelda Nagar, Jagdusha Nagar, Golibar Road, Seva Nagar, ONGC Colony, Mazgaon Bunder Colony, Gangawadi Entrance No. 2, parts of Vikhroli Park Site Siddharth Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Patidarwadi, Bhatwadi, Barve Nagar, Kaju Tekdi, New Dayasagar, Ramji Nagar.

Affected areas of Kurla (West)

Sangharsh Nagar, Khairani Road, Yadav Nagar, JMM Road, Lakshminarayan Mandir Road, Kulkarniwadi, Sardarwadi, D'Souza Compound, Ayyappa Mandir Road, Mohili Water Pipeline, Loylaka Compound, Parera Wadi, Indra Market, Bhanushali Wadi, Asalpha Village, NSS Road, Narayan Nagar, Sane Guruji Pumping, Hill No 3, Bhim Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Himalaya Society, Valmiki Road, Noorani Masjid, Mukund Compound, Sanjay Nagar, Samata Nagar, Gaiban Shah Baba Dargah Road.