Mumbai: ‘Malabar Hill rapist a master manipulator’

Man who raped 17-yr-old after befriending her at Marine Drive is a neuropsychology nerd and had made his boss pay for his rented home, say cops

Indrajit Guhneogi, the accused, met the girl, a Tardeo resident, at Marine Drive on June 23. Representation pic

The 29-year-old engineer, who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Malabar Hill, is passionate about neuropsychology and has extensively read on the subject, said police. Indrajit Guhneogi saw the girl sobbing at Marine Drive and struck a conversation. Using his knowledge on neuropsychology, he befriended her and offered to counsel her at his house whenever needed. It was during these visits that he allegedly raped her, police said.



Police said people in Guhneogi’s family were in defence services and even he had desperately tried to get into defence five times, but had failed each time. It was for the defence exams that he studied neuropsychology. “He has detailed understanding of the subject and has also conducted sessions about human psychology. He used his knowledge to counsel the victim to trap her,” said a cop. Guhneogi landed a job at a boutique in posh Malabar Hill using his ‘skills’, police said.

How he met the girl

The Std XII student, who lives in Tardeo, had an argument with her mother on June 23. Upset, she travelled to Marine Drive to collect her thoughts. Around 10.30 pm, Guhneogi noticed her sobbing and approached her. He struck up a conversation with her, offered “counselling” and offered to help her further. They exchanged their mobile phone numbers and she returned home.



Police are investigating whether he targeted more girls or women at Marine Drive. Representation. Pic/Ashish Raje

Next morning, the girl messaged him on WhatsApp, thanking him for listening to her in time of need, according to the cops. Seizing the opportunity, Guhneogi offered her to come over to his house if she ever needed emotional assistance, and shared his location, they added. Over the next three days, they both met at his house and it was during these encounters that Guhneogi raped the girl, said the police. Afraid, the girl blocked his number on June 26.

The teenager’s mother noticed that she was not talking to anyone and was crying often, and asked her politely what was wrong with her. She then finally confided in her and the mother wasted no time. She approached the police on July 1 and an FIR was filed. Within hours, police left for Guhneogi’s Malabar Hill resident and arrested him around 3 am.

He has been charged under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 376 (rape) of the IPC, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as the IT Act.

Manipulated his boss

Guhneogi hails from Kolkata in West Bengal where he studied BTech and worked in Chennai between 2020 and 2022. During the end of 2022, he met a 50-year-old woman, who runs a boutique in Malabar Hill, at an exhibition. “Impressed with his understanding of social media and human psychology, the fashion designer offered Indrajit a job as a digital marketer. She also found him a flat nearby and was herself paying his monthly rent of R55,000,” said an officer from Malabar Hill police station.

Police have sent his phone to Kalina Forensic Laboratory to retrieve any deleted videos and messages. “We are checking his mobile tower locations to find out whether he was regular at Marine Drive and targeted other distressed and lonely women and girls,” the cop added. The accused is currently in police custody.

2022

