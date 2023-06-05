Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Man booked for molesting doctor on bus

Mumbai: Man booked for molesting doctor on bus

Updated on: 05 June,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The accused also alighted before his stop to follow and demand cell phone number of the woman who had returned from Russia recently

Mumbai: Man booked for molesting doctor on bus

The accused works for a private firm and has no criminal record. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man booked for molesting doctor on bus
x
00:00

The Malvani police have booked Malad resident Nirmal Shah, 33, for allegedly stalking and molesting a 25-year-old doctor in a BEST bus in the Jankalyan Nagar area on Saturday night. According to police sources, the doctor, who resides in the Jankalyan Nagar area, had recently returned to India after completing her medical studies in Russia and was looking for a job in Mumbai.


She had visited a renowned hospital in the city to apply for work and was returning home when the incident took place onboard the bus (Route No. 343) which she boarded from Malad railway station around 9 pm. “Shah boarded the same bus from Malad station and was standing behind the woman. He touched her body several times but she ignored this thinking it was because of being pushed due to the crowd. He then alighted at the same stop as the woman, despite having to travel to Adarsh Nagar,” said an officer.


According to the officer, Shah then followed the woman to her home and then forcibly stopped her, demanding her cell phone number. The woman panicked and raised an alarm, after which a crowd gathered and held him. to be handed over to the police. “Shah works with a private firm and has no past criminal record. We will produce him in court with a chargesheet,” said another officer.


9 pm
Time the doctor boarded the bus from Malad

mumbai police malad brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK